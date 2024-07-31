Wild bear captured near university in Buriram

A large wild Asiatic black bear weighing over 80 kilograms was captured after being spotted near a pond at Buriram Rajabhat University’s Pakham campus.

Over 50 officials and villagers participated in the operation to corner and capture the animal, fearing potential harm to the community.

The incident unfolded when local authorities received reports of a bear in the area. Wildlife officials, veterinarians, and local residents quickly responded. A drone was deployed to monitor the bear’s movements.







After a search, the bear was found hiding near a palm tree. A veterinarian then used the cherry picker to administer a tranquilizer. The capture process took approximately one hour.

Following a medical examination, which revealed no injuries, the bear was transported to the Nakhon Ratchasima Wildlife Conservation Office before being released back into the wild.

The captured bear was identified as an adult male, estimated to be around eight years old. It is believed to have wandered from the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary.









This is not the first time a bear has been spotted in this area; a smaller bear was sighted in the same vicinity last year.

Local authorities are urging residents to report any sightings of wild animals to prevent human-wildlife conflicts and ensure the safety of both people and wildlife. (TNA)



































