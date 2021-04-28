Details of night-time restrictions imposed in Thailand

A number of provinces across Thailand have been applying night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective from now until further notice.







This is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update the list of provinces where night-time restrictions are in effect as soon as new information becomes available.



CENTRAL

Nonthaburi, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Pathum Thani, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Prakan, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Sakhon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

NORTHEAST

Bueng Kan, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

SOUTH (entire region)

Songkhla, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Surat Thani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Trang, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.

Once again, TAT would like to remind all travelers to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.







For regular updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand, visit the TAT Newsroom via www.tatnews.org; Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).







For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.





















