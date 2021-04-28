AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience speeding up vaccine production in Thailand

AstraZeneca Co and Siam Bioscience Co are speeding up their COVID-19 vaccine production in Thailand and are confident of delivering it to Thais in June.







James Teak, president of AstraZeneca (Thailand) Co, said Siam Bioscience received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to produce AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.



With the support from FDA and the Thai government, the vaccine production started and continued quickly as planned. Both companies were speeding up the production and would deliver the vaccine to the Thai government for inoculation among people in Thailand in June, he said.







AstraZeneca believed in the high and internationally recognized production quality of Siam Bioscience and thus chose the latter to produce its vaccine for Thailand and eight other Southeast Asian countries. Consequently, Thailand became the center of vaccine production and distribution for the sake of adequate and fair access to the COVID-19 vaccine in many countries, Mr Teak said. (TNA)





















