Pattaya enforcing January order to wear face masks in public

Pattaya officials are reminding locals and visitors that face masks have been required in Chonburi in public since January.







While dozens of other provinces have enacted face mask rules this month, Chonburi’s order went into effect on Jan. 4, Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho said April 27.



Anytime you leave home, contact other people or travel in public places, you are required to wear a medical mask or cloth face covering, he said.







Violators will be fined up to 20,000 baht, with the first offense costing 6,000 baht and the second 12,000 baht. Fines can be levied by both police and municipal officers, Wutisak said.



































