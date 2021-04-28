Pattaya enforcing January order to wear face masks in public

By Pattaya Mail
0
216
Face masks have been required in Chonburi in public since January. Failure to wear one risks heavy fines.

Pattaya officials are reminding locals and visitors that face masks have been required in Chonburi in public since January.



While dozens of other provinces have enacted face mask rules this month, Chonburi’s order went into effect on Jan. 4, Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho said April 27.


Anytime you leave home, contact other people or travel in public places, you are required to wear a medical mask or cloth face covering, he said.



Violators will be fined up to 20,000 baht, with the first offense costing 6,000 baht and the second 12,000 baht. Fines can be levied by both police and municipal officers, Wutisak said.

Banglamung District Chief Wutisak Singhadecho said that you are required to wear a medical mask or cloth face covering anytime you leave home.


People riding in cars with others, including other family members, must wear a mask at all times.

 

The mask must securely cover your mouth and nose and not hang down under your chin.

 

Violators will be fined up to 20,000 baht, with the first offense costing 6,000 baht and the second 12,000 baht.



Fines can be levied by both police and municipal officers.


Everyone is required to wear a medical mask or cloth face covering when traveling in public places.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR