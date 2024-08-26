Joint Information Center (JIC) to provide support for residents affected by floods

Caretaker Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai has directed the Public Relations Department (PRD) to liaise between government agencies and the public amid the ongoing floods affecting several provinces. Concerned about the public’s access to accurate information, the minister has instructed the department to implement its Crisis Communication Action Plan, known as the Phra-In Plan, to ensure timely dissemination of vital updates.

To facilitate this, the PRD has established a Joint Information Center (JIC) that will operate around the clock to collect and distribute flood-related information. The department’s news agency will oversee the coordination of media personnel across all provinces, ensuring close monitoring and reporting of the situation.







The PRD has adjusted its news and program schedules at both central and regional levels to prioritize flood communication. Television updates will be broadcast on NBT2HD, with special segments focusing on the flood situation, while radio updates will be aired on FM 92.5 MHz. Online channels, including social media and the department’s websites, will also provide continuous updates.

In addition to these media updates, the department has made itself available for direct communication with the public through various government hotlines, including 1111, 1784, 1567, and 1586. The government is prepared to provide support to those affected by the floods, and citizens are encouraged to use these channels to seek assistance. (NNT)





































