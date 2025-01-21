Deputy PM calls for cooperation on Entertainment Complex project, opposes delays

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai urged opponents of the Entertainment Complex project not to delay its progress, emphasizing that the government’s policy statement to parliament reflects public approval, eliminating the need for a referendum.

Phumtham also addressed the digital wallet program’s progress, stating that Phase 2 payments of 10,000 Baht will be distributed to 3 million people by January 27, totaling 30 billion Baht. For Phase 3, expected in Q2-Q3, payments will reach 15 million registered individuals, with details yet to be finalized.







On the Entertainment Complex legislation, Phumtham highlighted that the project, aimed at boosting tourism and formalizing underground economies, has already passed Cabinet approval. He urged critics to focus on its broader economic benefits rather than specific concerns like casinos, which make up only 10% of the project.

In response to calls from the Democrat Party for a referendum, Phumtham asserted that presenting the policy to parliament equates to obtaining public consent. He cautioned that prolonged debates could hinder progress on critical economic stimulus measures. “Let’s give the government time to implement its policies,” he said, adding that the parliamentary process ensures accountability.

































