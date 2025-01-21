Thailand tightens data protection rules for mobile vendors

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Chandraruangthong has instructed authorities to implement strict measures for mobile phone and tablet vendors to protect users’ personal data. The directive seeks to prevent the sale of devices pre-installed with illegal applications or mechanisms that could breach privacy laws.

The Office of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) has been tasked with coordinating inspections and collaborating with vendors and service providers. Key regulatory bodies, including the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Bank of Thailand, and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, attended a meeting yesterday (Jan 20) to address data security standards.







During the meeting, vendors were given clear guidelines for complying with personal data protection laws. In response to growing concerns about data privacy, authorities are working to prevent unauthorized data collection and to ensure that devices sold to consumers meet legal and technical requirements.

Mobile users who believe their personal data has been compromised are encouraged to contact the PDPC via telephone at 02-111-8800 or email at [email protected] for assistance. (NNT)

































