‘17th World Wai Khru Muay Thai Ceremony 2025’ at Ayutthaya Historical Park March 16–17

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand – Celebrate the rich heritage of Muay Thai and immerse yourself in authentic Thai traditions at this global event! This is your chance to experience the deep cultural significance of Muay Thai’s Wai Khru ritual—an essential milestone for all Muay Thai enthusiasts worldwide.

Wat Mahathat & Wat Langkha Khao, Ayutthaya Historical Park, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Event Highlights:

World Wai Khru Muay Thai Ceremony







Muay Thai Training & Demonstrations: Learn ancient techniques from Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Thasao, and Muay Lopburi styles.

Thai Martial Arts Exhibitions: Watch live performances of self-defense techniques and Muay Thai sparring.

Cultural Workshops: Traditional tattooing (sak yant), sword forging, and yantra writing.

Local Cuisine: Enjoy Ayutthaya’s specialties like roti sai mai, traditional curries, and pad Thai.



Cultural Performances: See contemporary and traditional Thai arts in action.

Fun Activities: Try your hand at Thai folk games like Muay Tab Jak and Muay Talay.

Why Attend?

Experience Muay Thai at its most authentic and meaningful. Whether you’re a practitioner or a cultural enthusiast, this event will inspire and deepen your appreciation for Thailand’s national martial art.

Contact: TAT Ayutthaya Office: 035 246 076 (TAT)

































