Dept. of Land to probe land dispute in Khao Kradong area, Buri Ram

The Department of Land (DoL) has taken steps to establish investigative panels in order to scrutinize land documents pertaining to plots of land totaling 5,083 rai in the Khao Kradong area in Buri Ram province, following reports of an ongoing dispute between the agency and the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Under instructions from the Central Administrative Court, the DoL has tasked the panels with examining the validity of land documents and nullifying those that were issued for plots of land within the Khao Kradong area that are legally owned by the SRT. The initial investigation will involve the scrutiny of 772 land documents, comprising 396 land title deeds and 376 land use documents.







Of particular interest are 12 land title deeds covering an area of 179 rai, which allegedly belong to a powerful political clan in the province known for its diverse business ventures on the land.

In September 2021, the SRT filed a petition with the court, accusing the DoL of malfeasance for granting land papers to individuals who unlawfully occupied its land. The SRT sought the revocation of these documents and the removal of all occupants, citing a Supreme Court ruling affirming the rail agency’s ownership of the land. In a verdict favoring the SRT, the Central Administrative Court directed the DoL to collaborate with the SRT in assessing the boundaries of the Khao Kradong area. The SRT also requested approximately 700 million baht in compensation from the DoL, which the court rejected.







In response to the court’s decision, the DoL expressed acceptance while considering the possibility of an appeal. The department also reaffirmed its commitment to revoking any land title deeds that were issued illegally. The SRT, dissatisfied with the compensation ruling, has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court.

Officials involved in the investigation affirmed that more information regarding the legitimacy of the land documents and any subsequent actions taken by the authorities will soon be disclosed. (NNT)















