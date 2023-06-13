Thai Army Chief meets Chinese Defense Minister over regional stability

Gen Narongphan Jitkaewthae, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army, was in Beijing over the weekend to meet with Li Shangfu, China’s State Councilor and Minister of National Defense.

Li said China stands ready to work with Thailand to implement to the letter the important consensus reached by the leaders of both countries and to push for more fruits of cooperation between the two militaries – especially between the two armies.







Against the backdrop of the Asia-Pacific currently facing some security challenges, Li said China is willing to jointly maintain regional stability with Thailand and ensure lasting security in the region.

Gen Narongphan in turn expressed appreciation and firm support for the Chinese side’s important role in maintaining regional security and stability and pledged joint efforts to continue advancing the relations between the two nations and militaries. (NNT)





















