Bangkok extends free trial run of ‘Yellow Line’ service due to growing demand

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has announced an extension of the free trial run of the Yellow Line electric train service, adding nine additional stations to the route and extending operating hours from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The Yellow Line trial service was initially launched on June 3, operating between Hua Mark and Samrong stations from 9 AM to 8 PM. However, in response to the positive feedback and growing demand, the MRTA has opted to expand the trial run to cover more stations and offer longer operating hours.







The newly added stations for the trial service will span Srinagarind Road to Lat Phrao Road. Commuters will now have access to the Pawana, Chokchai 4, Lat Phrao 71, Lat Phrao 83, Mahadthai, Lat Phrao 101, Bang Kapi, Lam Salee, and Sri Kritha stations.

With this expansion, the Yellow Line trial service will cover a distance of 30.4 km, serving a total of 22 stations. Only Lat Phrao station has yet to open, as final work on pavements and nearby road surfacing is still being completed.







During the free trial period, passengers will have the opportunity to experience the Yellow Line service and provide valuable feedback, which will help the MRTA refine and improve the system ahead of its official launch. The MRTA encourages the public to make use of this trial service and share their thoughts and suggestions.

The Yellow Line electric train service connects passengers from eastern Bangkok and Samut Prakan to the capital’s main mass transit lines. (NNT)















