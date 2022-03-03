Dense smog hits Chiang Mai throughout the week

This Northern Province of Thailand was blanketed with thick smog from forest fire. Its level exceeded the safe threshold by two folds in some areas and local officials had to use fountains in a bid to alleviate the pollution.



The air pollution blocked visibility and irritated eyes in Muang district of Chiang Mai for several days. The safe threshold for particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter was set at 50 micrograms per cubic meter of air in 24 hours but PM2.5 levels reached 120mcg at the central stadium of Chiang Mai University in Muang district and 119mcg at the PichitPreechakorn military camp in Chiang Dao district.







The Chiang Mai municipal office used fountains in its ancient moats with the belief that humidity might help reduce smoke haze.

There were 64 spots of wildfire in Chiang Mai today comprising 57 in forests and seven in farmland. (TNA)

































