Thailand and Saudi Arabia agree on labor deployment plan

The government says it plans to facilitate the deployment of labor to Saudi Arabia for the first time in decades, as part of the restoration of ties that officially started at the beginning of this year.

Thailand has been eager to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia after an incident that had cost billions of dollars in two-way trade and tourism revenues and the loss of tens of thousands of overseas jobs.



The two countries agreed to re-establish full diplomatic ties following a visit by Prime Minister Gen Chan-ocha to Saudi Arabia in January.

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the Cabinet on Tuesday (1 Mar) approved two draft agreements on legal labor recruitment for Saudi Arabia, which will protect the rights of workers and employers.







Thanakorn said, “This will mark a new era of strengthening Thailand-Saudi Arabia economic ties and expanding the Thai labor market into the Middle East.”

































