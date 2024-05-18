ECT launches 2024 Senate elections with kick-off event

The Election Commission has launched a kick-off event for the 2024 Senate elections with the theme “20 Occupational Groups Unite to Propel Thailand Forward.” The goal is to raise public awareness, educate on the election process, and encourage participation.

A memorandum of understanding was signed today by EC Secretary General Sawang Boonmee, Public Relations Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem, and MCOT’s Acting Director-General Patiyut Jaisawang to publicize the elections.







Election Commissioner Lertviroj Kowattana highlighted the crucial role of senators, who review legislation and oversee government administration. The election aims to select 200 representatives from 20 occupational groups.

EC Secretary General Sawang stressed the need for cooperation from all sectors to ensure the elections are conducted with integrity, fairness, and legality. (NNT)





































