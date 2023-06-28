Rajavinit School to reopen after tragic fire drill incident

Rajavinit Mathayom School in Bangkok is resuming classes on Wednesday (28 June) after a devastating fire extinguisher blast took the life of one student during a routine fire drill on June 23. The incident also left nine others injured, who were promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

In light of the emotional trauma experienced by the students present during the incident, the Ministry of Public Health said it will dispatch a team of psychiatrists to provide support when classes resume. The move aims to ensure that affected students receive the care they need to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy.







Expressing condolences to the grieving families, Permanent Secretary for Education Atthaphon Saengkhawasee announced that the ministry will extend financial assistance to students affected by the blast. The school, which provides accident insurance to its students, will also offer compensation of about 200,000 baht to the family of the deceased student.







Furthermore, Their Majesties the King and Queen have accepted the victims under their royal patronage, graciously showing their support and solidarity during this difficult time.

As the school prepares to reopen its doors, officials said their focus remains on healing, supporting affected students, and implementing measures to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on the premises. (NNT)

















