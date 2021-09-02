DBD presents ‘Thailand Franchise Awards 2021’ to honor the franchises of the year

The Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Ministry of Commerce has presented honorary plaques to the franchises that were winners, in the ‘Thailand Franchise Award 2021’. The franchise contest which marks its second anniversary this year, was organized for Thai franchise owners to promote the potential of their business to meet international standards and justify the confidence of buyers and investors. Franchises are an effective way to ‘generate jobs and income’ and enable people who have been affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, to quickly own business, earn returns and recover.







Mr. Thosapone Dansuputra, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, said today that in May the Department of Business Development invited franchise owners to the ‘Thailand Franchise Awards 2021: TFA 2021’ contest. Contending franchisors were required to be registered juristic persons and have registered trademarks. The occasion drew 37 franchise brands, 10 of which were selected as award winners by a committee of judges who applied strict criteria. Recognized as model franchisors, the award winners received honorary plaques on August 30, 2021. This year, the department presented 13 awards in five categories of the competition.



Category 1.. the Best Franchise by size – In this category there are three awards:

1.Best Small Franchise : Shippop Co.,Ltd. brand SHIPPOP,

2.Best Medium Franchise : Laundrybar Thai Co.,Ltd brand LAUNDRYBAR

3.Best Large Franchise : Zen Corporation Group PCL brand TUMMOUR







Category 2.. the Best Franchise by industry – In this category there are five awards:

1.Best Food Franchise : Zen Corporation Group PCL brand TUMMOUR,

2.Best Beverage Franchise : Kamu Kamu Co.,Ltd. brand KAMU KAMU,

3.Best Service Franchise : Otteri Wash & Dry Co.,Ltd. brand OTTERI WASH & DRY,

4.Best Retail Franchise : OfficeMate Omni Franchises Co.,Ltd. brand OFFICEMATE PLUS+

Best Education Franchise : Focus Kids Co.,Ltd. brand 072 JINTAKANIT DR. MIANG .









Category 3 .. the Best Franchise by specific area – In this category there are two awards:

Best Export Franchise : Kamu Kamu Co.,Ltd. brand KAMU KAMU Best Innovation Franchise : Best Logistics Technology (Thailand ) Co.,Ltd. brand BEST EXPRESS.

Category 4 .. Franchise of the Year – In this category there are two awards:

1.Franchise Shining Star 2021: Zen Corporation Group PCL brand KHIANG

2.Franchise of the Year : Minor DQ Ltd. brand DAIRY QUEEN

Category 5 .. the Best Overseas Franchise – In this category there is 1 award:

Minor DQ Ltd. brand DAIRY QUEEN

The Director General of the department said, “The Department of Business Development congratulates all award-winning franchises. You are good models for other businesses. You have the right to use the Thailand Franchise Award logo to promote your business, enjoy public relations campaigns through the various channels of the Department of Business Development and participate in activities that the department and its partners will be organizing. You can be proud that your business will be among the top choices of franchises for those who are affected by COVID-19 outbreaks because the honorary plaques guarantee that your franchises work, produce quick returns and stands a better chance of success than other businesses. Please maintain the standards of your business and products for good.”







Those who are interested in franchises can seek useful information from the Business Promotion and Development Division – tel. 0 2547 5953 or from the website of the Department of Business Development at www.dbd.go.th. (NNT)



















































