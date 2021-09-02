Self-service buffets still not allowed in Pattaya and dark-red provinces

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has issued regulations for dining in restaurants in ‘dark red’ provinces, saying that self-service buffets are not allowed and diners can stay for just one hour, to reduce the chance of infection.

Department of Health Director-General Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has loosened controls on restaurants by allowing dining-in, based on COVID-19 free practices, but for dark-red zones (including Pattaya City) additional measures are needed to ensure all establishments follow the regulations. They also apply to beverage shops in department stores and community malls.







He said the department will evaluate measures before fully implementing anything, including the ATK tests, and acknowledged the need for full vaccination of both customers and staff next month. Both parties must conduct the COVID-19 self-evaluation through the ‘Thai Save Thai’ application.

Dr. Suwanchai added that certificates will be required to show full vaccination status. If not, customers or staff could show the result of an antigen test instead. (NNT)

































