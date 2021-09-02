Thailand’s GDP revised up on improving pandemic situation

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking revised its forecast on the gross domestic product of the country up by 1% to range between a 0.5% decline and a 1.0% expansion this year as the local COVID-19 situation is improving and the government will be procuring more vaccine doses.

Chairing the committee’s meeting, Payong Srivanich, chairman of the Thai Bankers Association, said JSCCIB also revised Thai export growth upwards to 12-14% from 10-12% this year thanks to the steady recovery of the world economy.







The committee proposed the government continuously acquire COVID-19 vaccines and efficiently administer them.

It agreed with the government’s decision to ease lockdown measures and proposed that they be lifted for good because they heavily affected the economy. The committee recommended Bubble & Seal measures and active case finding with antigen test kits.



Mr Payong added that the government should increase economic stimulus measures for both short and long-term implementation and raise credit guarantees for small and medium-scaled enterprises. (TNA)



























