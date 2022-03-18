Thai private sector demands suspension of ‘Test & Go’ and ‘RT-PCR’ for inbound tourists

Private sectors have urged the government to further relax regulations for visitors to attract more foreign visitors and stimulate the tourism sector.

According to Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) Supant Mongkolsuthree, Thailand should suspend restrictions such as the Test & Go scheme and RT-PCR testing and allow tourists who have previously received two doses of vaccines to enter the country without screening regulations.



The FTI chairman recommended the government lift these restrictions in order for the tourism industry to benefit during the peak season, which will last until April. Visitors should only be required to present their vaccine passports when they arrive in the country. Only RT-PCR testing and antigen self-testing on Day 5 should be mandatory, while insurance health coverage should be lowered to attract more visitors.







Meanwhile, Public Health Permanent Secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit stated that the Ministry of Public Health will suggest relaxing pre-travel procedures at the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Friday. (NNT)































