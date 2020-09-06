COVID infection probe conducted in Bangkok

Officials of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are searching for people who might contract the coronavirus disease 2019 from the new local infection case found recently in the capital. They also advise people to help control the disease.







Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said the confirmed infection of a new inmate at the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts in Bang Khen district prompted BMA to implement measures to contain the disease.

He said officials of the BMA’s Health Department went to all areas related to the new infection case including the workplaces of the infected man and looked for more people who had been in close contact with him. The pubs where the infected inmate had worked were closed for 14 days for disinfection, he said.

The officials found five at-risk people at his home and collected samples for COVID-19 tests which should produce results in two days. The officials asked them to observe home quarantine and local health officials were monitoring their conditions, Pol Gen Aswin said.

The inmates who were in close contact with the new case were admitted to Corrections Hospital. (TNA)











