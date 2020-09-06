‘Stress Free Festival’ to spur domestic tourism in a fresh, forest environment in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has come up with a new concept of stimulating domestic tourism by organizing a ‘Stress Free Festival’ in cooperation with the province of Nakhon Ratchasima, home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of KhaoYai National Park.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

In line with the concept of the ‘New Normal Relaxing Time’, the Festival is being held at the TAT Ecotourism Learning Centre, Mu Si Sub-district, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima province (also known as Korat) between 4–6 September, from 11.00 -20.00 Hrs.

Against the backdrop of a fresh forest atmosphere, the Festival is expected to be packed with events and activities designed to create happiness, fun, relaxation, and balance both physically and mentally, especially among the young generation.

Exhibiting at the Festival include more than 30 shops and restaurants, premium products from local communities, handicrafts with a chic and cool design, and fresh organic products from the Organic Valley Farm.

Visitors are also be able to avail of classes in Yoga Pilates for Office Syndrome treatment from Yoga by Pop Areeya, Relaxing Massage from Divana, and a lineup of famous fortune-tellers. Workshop activities are available with a strong environmental focus, including one on how to make dishes from plastic bottle caps.

On 4 September, a fashion show of cloth face masks to prevent COVID-19 by famous models; such as, Nat Aniporn (Miss Universe Thailand 2017) along with Miss Grand Korat 2018 and 2019 was presented.

All through the three days, concerts will be performed by well-known Thai singers and musicians; such as, Getsunova and Poly Cat, Wanyai & Monik and Non Thanon, Klear and Scrubb.

All events and activities are held in accordance with the New Normal format safety and virus prevention measures and regulations of the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) and Ministry of Public Health (Ministry of Public Health).







Attendees are also being limited to 2,000 people per day (and 300 visitors at the music concerts). Applications for attendance can be made via the QueQ app. Admission is free.

More details:

Website: www.thailandfestival.org

Facebook: Thailand Festival (www.facebook.com/ThailandFestival)

Call Center: 1672

Contact Information

International Public Relations Division

Tourism Authority of Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 2250 5500 ext. 4545-48

Fax: +66 (0) 2250 0246

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.tatnews.org











