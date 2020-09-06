Chill begins at 9 degrees Celsius on Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai

By Pattaya Mail
In the cold morning, about 1,000 tourists showed up on the highest peak of Thailand to witness sunrise and sea of mist.

Chill started in the northern province as the temperature on the country’s highest mountain Doi Inthanon dropped to 9 degrees Celsius this morning and tourists gathered to feel the cold weather and admire sunrise.



In the cold morning, about 1,000 tourists showed up on the highest peak of Thailand to witness sunrise and sea of mist. Visitors queued up along the road to take pictures of the mist at the Kew Mae Pan viewpoint.

Kritsiam Kongsatree, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park, said 23 resort houses with the combined number of 90 rooms there were fully booked during the four-day holiday.

As the long weekend started yesterday, as many 2,544 tourists arrived at the park, consisting 2,528 Thais and 16 foreigners, he said. (TNA)

