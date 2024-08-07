Court dissolves Move Forward Party, bans executives from politics for 10 years

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of the opposition Move Forward Party and banned its executives from politics for 10 years, in a ruling that could significantly alter the country’s political landscape.

The court found that Move Forward had violated the Political Parties Act by attempting to overthrow the democratic regime with the King as Head of State. The party’s actions were deemed to diminish the value of the monarchy and were used in election campaigns and public speeches.







The court viewed the party’s proposal to amend the lese-majeste law (Section112) as an attempt to reduce the monarchy’s status.

The ruling affects party executives who held positions between March 25, 2021, and January 31, 2024, including Pita Limjaroenrat and 10 others. These executives are barred from registering new political parties or participating in party formation for 10 years.

The decision comes after the Election Commission filed a petition to the court, accusing Move Forward of actions hostile to the democratic system with the King as Head of State.

Move Forward won the most seats in the 2023 general election but was blocked from forming a government. (TNA)















































