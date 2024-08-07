Cave flooding kills one, trapping 23 in Southern Thailand

A heavy downpour triggered flash floods that swept through a cave in Surat Thani, trapping 24 people including 22 tourists and two tour guides.

Rescue teams managed to save 23 people from the Namtalu cave, located near the Ratchaprapha Dam, but the guide, 37-year-old Pongyos, was swept away by the rushing waters and his body was later found inside the cave.







The incident occurred on Tuesday when a group of 22 foreign tourists and their guides entered the cave. As they were exploring, heavy rain caused a sudden surge of water, forcing the guides to evacuate the group. However, one tour guide went missing during the evacuation.

“We received a distress call from the guide and immediately dispatched a rescue team,” said an official from Khao Sok National Park. “Unfortunately, one of the guides was missing and his body was found during the search and rescue operation.”









The cave, a popular tourist attraction, has a history of flooding. In 2007, eight foreign tourists died after being trapped inside for over 24 hours due to a similar incident.

Authorities have warned tourists to exercise caution when visiting the cave during the rainy season. (TNA)





































