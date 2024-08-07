Thai Embassy in London issues warning amid UK protests

The ‘Royal Thai Embassy, London UK’ page of the Royal Thai Embassy in London issued a warning to Thai nationals traveling to or residing in the United Kingdom on August 6. The advisory urges increased caution when traveling to various locations and recommends avoiding areas with ongoing protests and riots in several UK cities, including Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool, and Belfast. These protests, which began on July 30, may continue in various cities across the UK.







The embassy specifically advises Thai nationals to remain vigilant, avoid protest areas, and closely monitor official UK news sources. In case of emergencies or if assistance is needed, Thai nationals can contact the embassy’s emergency hotline at +44(0)7918651720 or email [email protected]. The embassy’s announcement aims to ensure the safety and well-being of Thai nationals in the UK.





































