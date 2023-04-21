Coordination expedited to assist Thais in Sudan

The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center (SBPAC) has expressed concerns over the safety of Thai students in Sudan, following reports of armed clashes in the capital Khartoum on April 15.

SBPAC Deputy Secretary-General Chontan Saengpoom revealed that the Thai Embassy in Cairo has issued a warning for Thai nationals in Sudan to exercise caution and avoid conflict areas. They are also advised to closely monitor the situation, follow local guidelines and comply with Sudanese law.







In response to the situation, the SBPAC is coordinating with Thai student representatives in Sudan to facilitate emergency assistance, particularly on the matter of living essentials. It also said the Sudanese government had earlier imposed a curfew in the affected areas.

Additionally, the SBPAC is coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has allocated a budget for procuring living essentials for affected Thais. The supplies are currently being organized for distribution.







The SBPAC will collaborate with the ministry and other relevant units to provide assistance to Thai citizens, including students from the southern border provinces studying or working in Sudan.

Parents and students with useful information are encouraged to contact the SBPAC’s Foreign Affairs Strategy Division at 073-274101 or via the Facebook Page FAS: Foreign Affairs Strategy Division for prompt assistance. (NNT)















