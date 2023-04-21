Phuket air quality remains good, despite hazy weather conditions

The northern province of Chiang Rai has been recording hazardous PM2.5 air pollution levels for several weeks, particularly in the sub-district of Wiang Phang Kham of Mae Sai district. The southern region is meanwhile currently experiencing a natural phenomenon known as “Fa Luo”, or hazy weather, as the dry season transitions to monsoon.

Recent air quality monitoring reports have indicated that Phuket’s air quality remains good, despite hazy weather conditions. The local meteorological center explained that the hazy weather is being caused by the natural transition of the seasons and not harmful PM2.5 air pollution.







Hazy conditions are expected to persist for the next couple days until the region experiences rainfall, which should improve the local visibility.

In the northeast, PM2.5 dust levels are still abnormally high. Affected provinces include Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum and Nong Khai. Similar air pollution conditions have also been reported for the Greater Bangkok area.







The Department of Pollution Control meanwhile forecasts that air quality in the northern region will soon improve, as the increasing strength of local gusts contributes to the dust dispersion in the area. Moreover, from April 21-24, some areas of the north, both in the upper and lower areas, will likely experience rainy conditions. (NNT)















