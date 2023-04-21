Thailand to host IMF and World Bank Annual Joint Meeting in 2026

Thailand has been selected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank as the host country for their annual joint meeting in 2026. The decision was made after Thailand was evaluated by the World Bank in December 2020.

According to Finance Minister Arkhom Tempittayapaisith, Thailand was among ten countries that had expressed an interest in hosting the meeting. The joint meeting is expected to attract about 12,000 participants from all over the world.







Arkhom said the meeting is an opportunity for finance ministers from the World Bank’s 189 member countries and central bank governors from the IMF’s 190 member countries to discuss global economic and financial situations, poverty reduction, job creation, climate change, digital economic transition, and sustainable economic growth through collaboration.

Arkhom added that the gathering would also enable Thailand to promote economic cooperation in the region and demonstrate its readiness to host international events. Furthermore, the meeting would allow the country to play a crucial role in supporting international financial institutions’ operations.







The event takes place in October each year and provides a platform for member countries to share policies and developments that benefit their countries. Thailand will also host the annual meetings of the boards of governors of the World Bank Group and the IMF in 2026.

Morocco will host this year’s annual meeting, while Washington is set to host the meetings in 2024 and 2025. The last time Bangkok hosted the annual meeting was in 1991. The parallel meetings will take place during the joint meeting between member countries and leading international financial institutions. (NNT)















