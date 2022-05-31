Consuming pork sashimi can lead to lethal illness, warns Thai health dept.

Members of the public are being warned about the potentially fatal risks associated with consuming raw pork, including blood infection and sepsis.

The warning was issued by Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Health (DOH), amid an emerging trend on social media of people eating and recommending pork sashimi.







The director-general reiterated that his department strongly recommends freshly cooked food, as raw pork may contain harmful pathogens. These include Streptococcus suis, which can cause fever, headache, nausea and vomiting, skin rashes, and diarrhea. In more serious cases, the bacteria can cause temporary or permanent hearing loss due to brain infection, Pericarditis, and severe sepsis, which can lead to death.





Dr Suwannachai said pork should be processed with high temperature heat of 70 degrees Celsius or higher for over 5 minutes. He added that people should avoid handling raw meat with their bare hands and should wash their hands before and after every meal. (NNT)

































