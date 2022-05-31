Walking Street will be beautiful in a month, says Pattaya mayor-elect

Pattaya’s incoming mayor recently inspected the city’s Walking Street to check on the replacement of overhead power cables with underground lines and expects the work to finish within one month.

Pattaya mayor-elect Poramet Ngampichet was accompanied by newly elected members of Pattaya Council and personnel from the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA).







Pattaya’s Walking Street represents one of nine routes in four major cities that have been earmarked for overhead cable removal. The other three are Chiang Mai City, Korat City, and Hat Yai City. Authorities hope to improve the reliability of the power grid for these cities and reduce instances of undercurrent and blackouts.

Poramet said Walking Street is Pattaya’s main pedestrian thoroughfare for visiting tourists. He added that foreign travelers are already starting to return to the city, and this is especially true for Indian tourists. He therefore decided to visit Walking Street to check on the progress of replacing overhead cables.

The acting governor said the work is expected to finish in one month, with power poles to be removed by early next year. Footpaths and road surface improvements will also be finished by August or September, in time for the high tourism season.

Poramet further assured that the issue of construction materials piling up on the footpaths has already been resolved, noting that once the improvement work is finished, Walking Street will be both beautiful and sustainably utilized by locals and tourists alike. (NNT)







































