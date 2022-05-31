Royal Thai Air Force to move ahead with US-made F-35 fighter jets purchase

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has said it will press ahead with a request to purchase F-35 fighter jets manufactured in the United States, despite an announcement by the opposition party that it will use the issue to defeat the 2023 budget bill during an upcoming House debate.

To replace its aging fleet of fighter jets, the RTAF said it will need eight state-of-the-art F-35s at a cost of approximately 2.7 billion baht each.







According to RTAF officials, before pilots can effectively operate an aircraft, they undergo at least 10-12 years of training. The jets are expected to be used in a number of future training programs for personnel.

The officials noted, however, that the U.S. government must initially approve the procurement process, and that the negotiation period can last up to two years.





The air force aims to acquire three aircraft per year, a process that could take up to seven years. If approved, a contract will be drafted for the purchase phases.

Meanwhile, Yutthapong Charasathian, the deputy leader of the Pheu Thai Party, said opposition parties intend to vote down the budget bill on Tuesday (31 May) due to the F-35 purchase plan.

Yutthapong reasoned that the budget allotted for the purchase of the fighter jets should be redirected to development and financial aid for the population and businesses devastated by the pandemic. (NNT)

































