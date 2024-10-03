Multidisciplinary teams deployed to support those affected by bus fire incident

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has mobilized a comprehensive support team, including psychologists, to assist families affected by the recent tragic school bus fire incident. The ministry is working closely to provide both emotional and practical assistance to those impacted.



Minister Warawut Silpa-archa announced that his ministry had dispatched multidisciplinary teams to Pathum Thani Province, where the accident occurred. The deployment began on October 1st. He extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected by the tragedy. He added that most of the children have already been reunited with their families.







Additional personnel from nearby provinces, including Chainat, Suphanburi, Nakhon Sawan, and Singburi, have been deployed to provide ongoing support, especially to the families of the deceased. The ministry is holding daily discussions and assessments led by a multidisciplinary team to determine the needs of each family. If necessary, psychologists will be called in to evaluate the emotional condition of those affected.

Minister Warawut emphasized that no monetary compensation can replace the loss of a child. He highlighted the importance of providing long-term emotional support to help families cope with their grief. He also expressed gratitude to the media for adhering to professional standards and respecting the rights of children and youth when reporting on the incident.

The minister noted that the tragedy has drawn national attention, with many people closely following developments since the night of the incident, October 1st. He assured the public that the ministry would continue to offer emotional guidance and counseling to all impacted families and individuals.

































