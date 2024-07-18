Constitutional Court to rule on Move Forward Party’s dissolution on Aug 7

The Constitutional Court will be reading out its verdict on the dissolution case against the Move Forward Party next month.

The verdict is scheduled for 7 August. The court acknowledges the legality of the case and sees that the evidence presented is sufficient to proceed. Inquiries and hearings on this case have already been concluded, according to the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court.







The court is allowing the defendant to submit its written closing statement by 24 July.

This dissolution case against the Move Forward party was filed by the Election Commission, on the ground that the party had attempted to undermine the constitutional monarchy.

The court justices will make their final call at 9:30 am on the day of the ruling. A public statement will be delivered at 3 pm on the same day. (NNT)






































