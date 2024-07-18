Upgraded AI technology in ‘Traffy Fondue’ to accurately understand issues and respond to public’s needs

The “Traffy Fondue” platform, a digital tool designed to manage urban issues, has recently been upgraded with cutting-edge AI technology.

This enhancement aims to improve the efficiency of problem reporting, enabling officials to quickly and accurately understand issues and respond to the public’s needs. The initiative underscores a commitment to transparent urban management through public participation.







Dr. Wason Patranothkom, Director of the Digital Innovation Services Unit at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), announced the upgrade. The research team at the Digital Innovation Services Unit developed the Traffy Fondue platform to manage urban issues through an automated LINE Chatbot. The system analyzes and categorizes reported problems, and then forwards them to the relevant authorities for resolution.

The platform has been implemented in all 77 provinces, with over 15,000 agencies using it. Since June 2022, it has received more than 940,000 complaints, resolving over 733,000 cases, a 77% success rate.









Dr. Wason highlighted the new AI features in Traffy Fondue. These features enhance communication efficiency by summarizing issues, categorizing problems from text and images, prioritizing issues, and suggesting solutions to responsible agencies. Additionally, the AI can filter inappropriate language and suggest polite alternatives, ensuring officials understand and address problems effectively.

The new features also streamline the problem-reporting process. Instead of five steps, the process now has three: pressing the new report button and sharing the location, typing the problem details, and sending problem images and receiving a confirmation card. Users can report issues and receive updates via the LINE Chatbot by scanning the QR code or adding @TraffyFondue as a friend. (NNT)





































