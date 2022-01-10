Commerce ministry monitoring sales and prices of ATK kits

Prices of Covid Antigen Test Kits (ATKs) are now pulling back after having risen toward the end of last month due to heightened demand and diminished stocks. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce is asserting that ATKs are controlled items and excessive pricing by sellers will entail penalties.







Mrs. Mallika Boonmeetrakul Mahasuk, an advisor to the Minister of Commerce, said the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) and provincial offices of the Ministry of Commerce has been tasked with keeping watch over the sale and the prices of ATKs. Said monitoring is being applied to offline and online sales, as well as to drug stores and elsewhere. The ministerial advisor asks that people report excessively priced ATKs to the DIT hotline number 1569 or to any provincial Commerce office. The penalty for the offender may involve a maximum fine of 140,000 baht or a maximum prison sentence of 7 years or a combination of both.



According to Mrs. Mallika, prices of some brands of ATKs appreciated slightly at the turn of the year because of heightened demand and diminished stocks, with new items ordered by sellers not having yet been delivered. However, prices have now returned to normal and are expected to either remain at the current level or depreciate further. She explained the latter would be the case if more of the products are brought into the market, and there are now more businesses that have been licensed by the Food and Drug Administration to import ATKs. Mrs. Mallika added that free ATK handouts by public agencies and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization’s sale of affordable ATKs have also tamed buyers’ demand.







According to data as of January 5, ATK prices ranged between 40-350 baht per kit at drug stores whereas online prices ranged between 38-390 baht per kit. (NNT)



























