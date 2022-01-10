Thai chicken egg prices soar in wake of farmers’ higher costs

Bangkok, Jan 10 – The farm price of chicken eggs rose from 2.80 baht to 3.00 baht per unit today due to the rising costs of farmers, according to the Layer Farmer Association.

Manot Chuthapthim, president of the association, said the costs continuously increased because feed prices were going up and did not seem to decline in the near future. The costs of medicine for chicken and management were also rising, he said.







In November last year, the Egg Board had estimated the production cost of chicken eggs at 2.87 baht per unit. The association had tried to cap the price at 2.80 baht for as long as possible and finally could not afford to do so any longer, Mr Manot said.



However, he said that consumers should not worry because the Egg Board set the ceiling for the farm price of chicken eggs at 20% above the estimated production cost, or 3.44 baht per egg. The actual price would not reach the ceiling because the chicken egg price normally varied depending on the demand of consumers, Mr Manot said. (TNA)



























