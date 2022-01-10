Packed house celebrates New Year at Thai Garden Resort

It has been a long time since the Thai Garden’s Resort pool area was full, so it was indeed a happy new year at the popular Pattaya hotel.

Almost no chair was empty as about 230 people came to enjoy the New Year’s buffet and take advantage of the special prices for wine. They were entertained by Kelly Ford and her many musical Filipino friends.







For the owners of the Thai Garden, Gerrit and Anselma Niehaus, every guest is a VIP. But among them there were notable regulars including Reiner ‘Calli’ Calmund, a German celebrity looking slim and fit, who enjoying the evening amongst friends who came to Thailand just for this event.



Long-time friends of Gerrit Niehaus’ sat at his table: former Gen. Boongerd Wadwaree and wife Oranong, son Chaiyapat and another close friend. And, of course, there was Rudolf Hofer, the Austrian and German honorary consul-general whose office is at the Thai Garden Resort.

After dinner, a few guests entered the dance floor or started dancing wherever there was space and the music got more and more upbeat.

A booth run by the Human Help Network Foundation (Thailand) under the directorship of Radchada Chomjinda, was rather busy as guests scooped up the unique decoupage items such as bags, baskets, hats and various souvenirs which were on sale. Not much was left at the end, but Gerrit Niehaus bought out the stock much to the delight of Radchada. The proceeds from the sales are used for the care and education of hundreds of children under her care.







At midnight, all the musicians performed the countdown and glasses were raised to welcome the New Year and wish each other a better 2022.

There were no fireworks at the Thai Garden Resort but guests could easily see pyrotechnics from the Pattaya Countdown and other local spots.

















































