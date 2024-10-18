Cold air mass from China expected to sweep across Thailand, bringing unstable weather Oct 19-21

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Flood, Storm, and Landslide Relief Operations Center has issued a warning that a cold air mass from China is expected to sweep across Thailand from now to October 21, bringing unstable weather.

While overall flood conditions have improved, the center cautions that the Northern and Northeastern regions may experience another round of rainfall, leading to possible impacts. The center urged residents to remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone areas.



Areas at heightened risk for flash floods, forest runoffs, and accumulated rain in low-lying urban regions include the Central provinces of Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as Ayutthaya and Ang Thong. In the Eastern region, areas in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat are on alert. In the South, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon are expected to be affected. Rainfall will increase in upper Thailand, with some areas experiencing heavy downpours from now until this coming Tuesday, coinciding with high tide.







Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned that Thailand will face unstable weather conditions from now until October 21 due to a moderate cold air mass from China spreading over the Northern and Upper Northeastern regions. This will bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. After October 22, cooler temperatures are expected. (NNT)

































