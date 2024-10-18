Thailand becoming a regional leader in cloud technology

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) is driving Thailand towards becoming a regional leader in cloud technology.

Let’s explore the exciting developments:

The government is implementing a Cloud First Policy to enhance public services and efficiency.

Major tech companies are investing in Thailand’s cloud infrastructure, with one planning to invest $1 billion, potentially creating over 14,000 jobs by 2029.



DES is developing comprehensive guidelines for government cloud management, prioritizing data security and service efficiency.

This initiative aligns with Thailand’s national strategy to modernize public administration and develop digital services for citizens.

A specialized committee has been formed to oversee the cloud policy implementation, ensuring it meets both government and public needs.

Thailand is committed to building a robust digital economy and providing better digital services to its citizens. (PRD)





































