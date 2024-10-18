Bangkok Yai tightens control on food stalls and Thai costume rental shops near Wat Arun

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Governor Jakkapan, alongside Deputy Permanent Secretary Supakit, conducted an inspection of the area surrounding Wat Arun Ratchawararam on Arun Amarin Road and Wang Derm Road in Bangkok Yai District to address complaints about vendors encroaching on sidewalks, October 17. These obstructions forced tourists to walk on the road, posing a safety risk due to potential vehicle collisions.



During the inspection, it was observed that food vendors had removed tables and chairs that previously blocked pedestrian pathways. Thai costume rental shops on Arun Amarin Soi 10-12 and Wang Derm Soi 7-9 had cleared their trading equipment from the walkways, relocating their goods behind drainage lines and within designated shop boundaries.







Authorities also worked with vendors to move air conditioning units off the sidewalks and relocate them above shop premises. The district office will continue to monitor compliance, including relocating electric poles further away from the pedestrian paths. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for mid-December 2024 to ensure ongoing adherence to the new regulations.







































