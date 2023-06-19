Coalition postpones meeting until after EC confirmation

The eight coalition parties, led by the Move Forward Party (MFP), have decided to postpone their meeting for discussing the formation of a new government until June 22, from June 20 previously.

The purpose of the postponement is to wait for the official confirmation of the May 14 general election results by the Election Commission (EC), which is expected to be announced on June 21. The EC is scheduled to announce the confirmed election results of 100 party-list MPs and 400 constituency MPs-elect, except for the 71 whose cases are still under investigation.







The meeting, which will take place at MFP headquarters, will discuss the formation of the new government along with reports from the transition committee chaired by MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat. The committee was established with the aim of providing updates on discussion on various issues between coalition parties.

Meanwhile, negotiations between the MFP and Pheu Thai parties over the role of House speaker are still ongoing. The ministerial posts in the cabinet will likely be chosen once the vote to nominate the house speaker and prime minister has concluded. (NNT)

















