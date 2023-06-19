BCCT 5TH ANNIVERSARY THAM LUANG CAVE RESCUE EVENING

It is hard to believe that it is nearly five years since the twelve members of a junior association football team and their coach were rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai Province in northern Thailand by a multi-national team of rescuers led by British cave divers Rick Stanton and John Volanthen.







British caver based in the area, Vernon Unsworth initiated and participated in the rescue. Re-live the rescue step-by-step with Vern at this very special evening on Thursday 6th July, 6-9pm at The Hyatt Regency Bangkok.





Speaker: Vernon Unsworth MBE, British Caver

Cost: THB 1,000 for members and THB 2,000 for non-members. This price includes food, free flow beer, wine and soft drinks (Menu)

Booking: please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance.







Payment:

Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

*Pre-registration and pre-payment are required to confirm your booking. No payment on the door. No walk-ins, please. Thank you for your co-operation*

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

23rd Floor, M Thai Tower, All Seasons Place, 87 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English













