Chonburi Police Chief, 9 officers acknowledge charges over alleged 140 million baht extortion

The chief of Chonburi police, Pol Maj Gen Khamphon Leelaprapaporn and nine other police officers acknowledged charges for allegedly extorting 140 million baht from online gambling suspects at the Royal Thai police Sports Club, according to Pol Gen Surachet Hakparn, the deputy national chief.

Online gambling suspects filed a complaint with the Khu Khot police station, accusing ten police officers and three civilians of trying to extort 140 million baht from them







The investigators pressed three charges against eight officers including the Chonburi police chief for malfeasance, demanding or receiving bribes and extorting another person. Two cyber policemen were charged with malfeasance and extortion.

Pol Maj Gen Kamphon did not give statement to the police but will submit the written statement to explain the facts within five days. More than half of ten police officers involving in the case confessed to wrongdoing said Pol Gen Surachet.







Meanwhile two cyber police officers, Pol Col Damrongsak Ornta and Pol Lt Col Pathompong Meeyoo denied the charges and filed a counter complaint at the Khu Kot police station in Pathum Thani against the suspected online gambling operators for lodging a false complaint against them.

They said they joined the operation after being invited by the Chonburi police but they knew nothing about the alleged extortion after the arrest.

Three civilians Phisit “Ton” Nakhisornpanee and Veera “Boy” Nasap have fled abroad and the other is still in the country.







Veera plans to surrender himself to the police but the date and time has been fixed. The Anti-Money Laundering Office will follow his money trail and will seize his assets worth at least one billion baht, said Pol Gen Surachet. (TNA)















