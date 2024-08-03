CIB to streamline investigation procedures through digitization

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) is deploying advanced technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and security measures, especially concerning the government’s new digital wallet scheme. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was briefed on these updates during his recent visit to the CIB headquarters.







CIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej stressed the bureau’s implementation of three major tech-based projects: Digital Transformation, National CCTV Big Data, and the National Intelligence Function Center (NIFC). The initiatives seek to streamline investigation procedures through digitization, centralize criminal information for enhanced analysis, and strengthen national security against threats, including international terrorism.

Expressing support for the CIB’s efforts, Srettha urged the agency to maintain vigilance against political interference and corruption. He emphasized the agency’s operational readiness in combating narcotics and fraud, particularly with the newly launched digital wallet scheme. (NNT)





































