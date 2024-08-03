Thailand develops standardized swappable batteries for small electric vehicles (EVs)

A new public-private partnership has been established to develop standardized swappable batteries for small electric vehicles (EVs), aligning with Thailand’s ambition to become a regional EV hub. The collaboration was announced during the International Energy Storage Forum 2024 in Bangkok, organized by Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) and the Thailand Energy Storage Technology Association (TESTA).







The network seeks to unite efforts from various sectors, including the National Science and Technology Development Agency and the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, to foster technological advancements tailored to small EVs. The move is a part of the government’s broader “MHESI for EV” policy, which focuses on human resource development, easing the transition from internal combustion vehicles to EVs, and enhancing research and development within the EV industry.

Expressing hope that EVs will comprise 30% of Thailand’s domestic automotive production by 2030, the collaboration also announced plans to develop new battery disposal methods in accordance with the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee’s regulations, supporting the growth of zero-emission vehicles nationwide. (NNT)





































