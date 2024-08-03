Pilot dies in small civilian plane crash onto house in Samut Sakhon

A tragic incident occurred when a small civilian aircraft crashed onto the roof of a residential house in the Khok Kham area of Mueang District, Samut Sakhon, on the morning of August 3rd. The crash resulted in the death of the pilot, a 33-year-old flight instructor.

The accident happened at around 10:50 a.m. The small plane crashed onto the roof of a resort, causing a fire to break out. Rescue teams from Ban Phaeo 3502 and Srisamut Rescue were dispatched to the scene to control the situation and extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the pilot, identified as Phudit Supawattanadul, a flight instructor from a local airport, was found dead at the scene.







Initial reports indicate that the aircraft, a two-seater with the registration number HS-DEV, had been experiencing engine problems prior to the crash. The plane had undergone maintenance and was being test-flown by Mr. Phudit. During the test flight, the aircraft experienced issues, leading to an emergency landing attempt. However, the plane crashed into the roof of house number 303 in Moo 7 on Jesada Withee Road, Khok Kham Subdistrict, about 600 meters from a private airport.

The impact caused a fire that engulfed both the house and the pilot. Fortunately, no residents were home at the time, so there were no other injuries or fatalities.







Emergency responders, including the Ban Phaeo volunteers and Srisamut Rescue, managed to bring the fire under control. The body of Mr. Phudit was recovered from the wreckage. Authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the engine failure and subsequent crash.









































