Chuvit alleges irregularities in bidding for Bangkok Orange Line electric train project

Whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit on Friday showed up at the Transport Ministry to file a complaint over alleged irregularities in the bidding for the Orange Line electric train project.

He planned to submit the complaint to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob but the minister went to work in a province and assigned his secretary and governor of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, Pakapong Sirikantaramas to receive the letter from Chuvit.







Chuvit claimed that there were irregularities in the bidding process of the Orange Line, saying some 30 billion baht had allegedly been taken from the project.

He did not hand over any document to the officials at the Transport Ministry but said he would submit it to the Prime Minister instead. (TNA)





















