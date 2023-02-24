Thai Airways declares 11.15 billion baht net profit in 2022

Thai Airways International (THAI) Plc reported an 11.15 billion baht net profit last year and will expand its fleet to accommodate more travellers this year.

Piyasvasti Amranand, chairman of THAI’s committee overseeing the airline’s rehabilitation plan said the net profit was recorded with successful implementation of the company’s restructuring plan.







This year, the national carrier will expand its fleet to increase six new aircraft to operate 71 in total and will open routes to all major cities in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and South Asia to accommodate inbound travellers.

It expects to the 2023 operating revenue to rise to 140 billion baht.

THAI plans to exit the debt restructuring in early 2024 and to resume its stock trading in 2025.

Chief Executive Officer Chai Eamsiri said the total revenue in 2022 jumped 341 per cent from the same period in the earlier year due to an increased income from passengers and cargo. (TNA)



























