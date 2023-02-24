Pattaya ‘party boy’ busted trying to bust into ATM

A Pattaya party boy was arrested trying to break into an ATM at a Sukhumvit Road gas station.

Wasan Kerdmongkol, 31, was caught in the act, using a grinder, hacksaw, hammer and other tools to crack open the Siam Commercial Bank ATM at the PTT station in South Pattaya Feb. 22. All he managed to do was rip open the ATM’s shell and dent the safe inside.







Police said Wasan came from Chaiyaphum a week ago and rented a house with plans to stay for a month. But partying non-stop, he soon ran out of money and confessed he decided to bust open an ATM to fund his nightlife habit.

ATMs are notoriously hard to break into and a bank-system alarm alerted police as soon as Wasan started banging. They arrived and caught him red-handed.



























