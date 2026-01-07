1,200-year-old Prakhon Chai bronzes repatriated to Thailand from US museum

BANGKOK, Thailand – Four bronze sculptures dating back more than 1,200 years were officially returned to Thailand, following a voluntary return by the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco after it was determined they had been illegally trafficked out of the kingdom.

The artifacts, known as the “Prakhon Chai” bronze group, consist of three Bodhisattvas and one Buddha image. They arrived in Bangkok on Dec. 19 and were unveiled during a ceremony at the National Museum Bangkok.







Thai Culture Minister Sabida Thaised, presiding over the handover, described the return as a milestone for the nation’s historical heritage.

These artifacts are invaluable evidence of the flourishing ancient communities in Thailand’s northeast, Sabida said. They confirm the existence of an ancient civilization centered around the Mun River basin and the Korat Plateau and the advanced metallurgical skills of our ancestors.

The repatriation is the latest win for Thailand’s Committee for the Monitoring of Thai Antiquities Abroad, which has ramped up efforts to recover cultural treasures held in foreign collections.





Phanombut Chantharachot, Director-General of the Fine Arts Department, said the Asian Art Museum deaccessioned the items after internal research confirmed they had been smuggled out of Thailand decades ago.

The museum expressed a clear intent to cooperate in addressing the global issue of the illicit trade in antiquities, Phanombut said.

Experts and curators who examined the bronzes confirmed they belong to the Lopburi period, dating to the 8th or 9th century. Their metallic composition and artistic style match other “Prakhon Chai” bronzes previously discovered in Buriram province, which are already part of the National Museum’s collection.





The objects were formally handed over to Thai officials in California on Dec. 8 before being transported back to Thailand with the assistance of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles.

The bronzes will be put on public display at the National Museum Bangkok, allowing the public to view the artifacts in their original cultural context for the first time since they were taken from the country decades ago. (TNA)



































